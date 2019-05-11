Take the pledge to vote

Kylie Jenner to Launch Vegan & Cruetly-free Skincare Range

Kylie Jenner has revealed she is expanding her billion dollar empire with a skincare line - called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is set to launch a skincare range with make-up free campaign, and boasts it's "vegan and cruelty-free".

The "self-made billionaire" already has a successful make-up company called Kylie Cosmetics. And now Kylie has revealed she is expanding her billion dollar empire with a skincare line - called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur announced the news on Instagram on Friday morning with a make-up free photo of herself with glowing skin. Kylie Skin launches on May 22, reports dailymail.co.uk.

View this post on Instagram

KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



Kylie wrote: "KYLIE F**KING SKIN! wow. Skincare and make-up go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can't believe I'm finally announcing!"

The mother of one continued: "Building my make-up line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I'm so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!"

Adding: "Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment, etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are. I got the best of the best for you guys!"

The star confirmed that her new skincare line is "cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types".
