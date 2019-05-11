Kylie Jenner to Launch Vegan & Cruetly-free Skincare Range

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is set to launch a skincare range with make-up free campaign, and boasts it's "vegan and cruelty-free".The "self-made billionaire" already has a successful make-up company called Kylie Cosmetics. And now Kylie has revealed she is expanding her billion dollar empire with a skincare line - called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.The 21-year-old entrepreneur announced the news on Instagram on Friday morning with a make-up free photo of herself with glowing skin. Kylie Skin launches on May 22, reports dailymail.co.uk.Kylie wrote: "KYLIE F**KING SKIN! wow. Skincare and make-up go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can't believe I'm finally announcing!"The mother of one continued: "Building my make-up line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I'm so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!"Adding: "Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment, etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are. I got the best of the best for you guys!"The star confirmed that her new skincare line is "cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types".