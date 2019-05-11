Kylie Jenner to Launch Vegan & Cruetly-free Skincare Range
Kylie Jenner has revealed she is expanding her billion dollar empire with a skincare line - called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.
Kylie Jenner has revealed she is expanding her billion dollar empire with a skincare line - called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.
The "self-made billionaire" already has a successful make-up company called Kylie Cosmetics. And now Kylie has revealed she is expanding her billion dollar empire with a skincare line - called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.
The 21-year-old entrepreneur announced the news on Instagram on Friday morning with a make-up free photo of herself with glowing skin. Kylie Skin launches on May 22, reports dailymail.co.uk.
View this post on Instagram
KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com
Kylie wrote: "KYLIE F**KING SKIN! wow. Skincare and make-up go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I've been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can't believe I'm finally announcing!"
The mother of one continued: "Building my make-up line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I'm so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!"
Adding: "Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment, etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are. I got the best of the best for you guys!"
The star confirmed that her new skincare line is "cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types".
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafale Jet Lands on Charles de Gaulle Carrier as Indo-French Varuna Navy Exercise Concludes - Watch Video
- Student of the Year 2 Box Office Day 1: Tiger-Ananya-Tara’s Film Earns Rs 12.06 Crore
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s