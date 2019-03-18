Kylie Jenner Flaunting Crystal-studded Choker & Sunglasses is the Most Bedazzling Trend Ever

Reality television star Kylie Jenner is all set to stun in a new fashion trend which is sure to be the next biggest trend of 2019. This time Jenner chose to create her fashion hallmark just by having a relaxed weekend at home with her friends. Having said that this "chill" new trend is overloaded with bedazzled crystals.The fashion mogul posted a picture of herself on Instagram along with a sarcastic caption, "My Friends: Let’s Have A Chill Night, Me:..," where she is seen squatting like a pro in a cropped grey tracksuit from the K Label.But what really caught the attention of the 129 million Instagram followers were her accessories that made her rather chill look even more glamorous and eye-catching.She posed with a pair of Matrix-inspired crystal-studded sunglasses and a piece of dazzling crystal Choker along with some pointed Gianvito Rossi pumps, yes they were in crystal too. Having said that, this chill-at-home crystal-look is definitely the most over-the-top trend ever and not even close to the idea of a staying-at-home look.These blingy glasses were customised for Jenner by Los Angeles-based designer Michael Ngo, according to her Instagram page.A similar pair of slick, gemstone-adorned glasses by Alexander Wang x Gentle were flaunted by the billionaire at the 2018 Met Gala. But her current sparkling glasses are way more blinding then those at the Met Gala.Also, we know how extra Jenner is when it comes to flaunting her style quotient. Apart from her bedazzling look, she also attracted a lot of attention by posing in front of the metallic rose gold wall.The wall looked like baby Stormi's fingerprints or an accidental spill. It was hard to tell until Jenner explained the stains on the fancy walls were metallic rose gold detailing. “For those who always ask, it’s a wallpaper and it’s like rose gold splatters all over my walls,” Kylie explained, showing the pretty paper up close. “I don’t ever want to see this f*cking question again.”Seems like apart from just fashion trends, Kylie Jenner is setting home decor goals, too.