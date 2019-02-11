English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's First Birthday Bash is the Most Extravagant Thing You Will Ever See
Kylie Jenner threw Stromi Webster the most lit first birthday bash creating a theme park called Stormi World.
Kylie Jenner throws an extravagant birthday bash for her daughter Stormi Webster.
Imagine entering a birthday bash of a toddler which had a circus-like entrance made to look like a massive replica of the birthday kid's face leading to a dreamy land of rainbow forest, carousel, fairground games and moving cakes.
Be prepared because you are about to read about the most extravagant birthday ever, Stormi Webster's birthday bash.
Stormi Webester, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, celebrated her birthday on February 9 even though her official birthday is on February 1.
Kylie took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures of the jaw-dropping decor of the birthday bash which left the world mesmerised. It wasn't just any other birthday party but a big carnival in a theme park 'Stormi World', created exclusively for her birthday which included games, carnival rides, bubble rooms and more.
Taking inspiration from Travis's Astroworld album and tour, from the decor to the food, games to performances everything at this party was way too extra to create a dreamy first birthday for Kylie's baby girl.
Baby Shark and DJ Khaled's live performances at the birthday is definitely out of this world but wait until you know what DJ Khaled actually gifted Stormi. A Chanel bag!
As Kylie filmed DJ Khaled giving the gift to surprised toddler, she said, "Oh Stormi! Your first Chanel."
Tiny Stormi, who looked adorable in a red sequinned outfit was baffled at the gift - but we are sure she will enjoy it when she's older.
The guests to appear at the stormi's birthday bash were Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian minus Kim Kardashian. Jordyn Woods, Kylie's best friend also was seen having a blast at the theme park.
Too Extra. At Stormi Birthday Party pic.twitter.com/8MsA1sJaGf— . (@SarahVoguee) February 10, 2019
View this post on Instagram
My brother @travisscott and his queen @kyliejenner invited me to Stormi BDAY PARTY. AS A FATHER I KNOW HOW IMPORTANT ITS IS TO GIVE OUR KIDS THE BEST LIFE AND THE BEST BDAY PARTYS ! MY SON AND QUEEN wasn't in town so I came to represent for the KHALED FAMLIY and wish STORMI HAPPY BDAY ! GOD BLESS YOU ! LUV FROM THE KHALEDS ! @ivanberrios
