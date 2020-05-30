Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Kylie Jenner's Former California Mansion Back on the Market for USD 3.6 Million

Kylie Jenner purchased a mansion in Calabasas, California for USD 2.7 million and sold the "starter home' for USD 3.2 million in 2017. It's now available for $3.6 million.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kylie Jenner's Former California Mansion Back on the Market for USD 3.6 Million
Images: Twitter

Kylie Jenner is back in the headlines after Forbes reported she's not actually a billionaire. So is her former California home, which is back on the market for even more than she sold it for three years ago.

Jenner, who disputed reports of her net worth Friday on Twitter, purchased a mansion in Calabasas, California back in 2015 for USD 2.7 million. She sold the "starter home' for USD 3.2 million in 2017, TMZ reported. It's now available for $3.6 million.

According to TMZ, a buyer has gotten it for $3,599,000. The mansion features a 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house and is located in a gated community titled The Oaks. A lot of impressive amenities are included in it as well as there is a media room and detached casita, gourmet chef's kitchen, along with an ensuite bedroom.

Jenner has been rumored to have gotten back together with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. It seems that the two are just focused on coparenting and raising their two-year-old daughter, Stormi. The two initially broke up last fall.

They met in early 2017 and five months later, she was pregnant. Scott has been visiting her frequently though when the stay-at-home orders were first implemented in Los Angeles back in March. Her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, has also been hanging out with her a lot.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading