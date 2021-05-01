Labour Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes to Help You Stay Motivated

May 1 is marked as the International Labour Day. As the name suggests, the day is observed to celebrate the efforts of laborers and the working class. In India, the day is also marked as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. The main aim behind celebrating the day is to honour the struggle of the people who ensured that reforms like paid leaves and capping of work hours.

During the 19th century, industrialists used to exploit the working class by making them work for as many as 15 hours. The eight-hour day labour movement was carried out to make sure that people got 1/3rd of the day for recreation and another 1/3rd for rest. The date of May 1 was chosen to commemorate the Haymarket affair in Chicago which took place in 1886. The day was first observed in India in the year 1923 in Chennai, which was back then known as Madras.

On International Labour Day 2021, here is a list of quotes to keep you motivated:

No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.

Without ambition one starts nothing. Without work, one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it.

There is precious little hope to be got out of whatever keeps us industrious. But there is a chance for us whenever we cease work and become stargazers.

As we celebrate Labor Day, we honour the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers’ rights. They are so critical to our strong and successful labour force.

Labour is the ladder through which human dignity and creative excellence is expressed.

Celebrate workers; celebrate the existence and growth of every nation.

Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.

The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you’re willing to work.

Labour Day is the time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work and Labour. It is the time to relax and enjoy a comfortable day after working hard to finish your duties.

Work is an extension of the personality. It is an achievement. It is one of the ways in which a person defines himself, measures his worth, and his humanity.

