Lack of Nutrients May Lead to Issues in Nerves. Here's How You Take Care of it

Nutrition is essential for our physical and mental development and that’s the primary reason why experts always advise a good diet. Our current lifestyle, at times, doesn’t allow us to take a good and balanced diet, and it may lead to several physical and mental issues. There are times when the body appears to be working fine, but the lack of nutrients in our diet will show effects in the long run.

Not many know that the lack of nutrients may cause problems to our nerves as well.

The nerves or Nervous system is an incredibly important part of our body. It’s so crucial that we can’t even move without it. Our nerves keep one part of the body connected to another, hence controlling our body movements. A recent survey, conducted in 12 cities of India, showed that 60% of people do not know about their nerve health.

Dr Satish Khadilkar, Chief of Neurology Department at the Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Science, said that apart from other reasons, lack of vitamin B causes issues related to nerves. Neurotropic-B vitamin plays an important role in keeping the nerves healthy.

Vitamin B 12 develops within the body, but the problem is that some people do not take the diet necessary for it. And that becomes the reason for the lack of vitamin B 12 more than any other vitamin. The elderly lack vitamin B 12 the most which then restricts their movements. In the study, it was further found that people can’t even differentiate between nerves and blood vessels.

Only 38% of people know that these are different. As per the survey, 73% of people believe vegetables to be the right diet for Vitamin B 12 whereas 69% considered fruits to be right for overcoming the deficiency. However, both notions are wrong. Vitamin B 12 is found in meat, fish, egg, fortified cereal, less fat milk, ‘chanch’ and cheese. These things help maintain nerve health.

Disclaimer - (The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

