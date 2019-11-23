Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

Lack of Sleep May Cause Heart Disease in Poor, Says Study

The researchers noted that structural reforms are needed at every level of society to enable people to get more sleep.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lack of Sleep May Cause Heart Disease in Poor, Says Study
Representation purpose only. (Image: PTI)

Insufficient sleep is one reason why people with a lower socioeconomic status are at a higher risk of heart disease higher risk of heart disease, according to a study published on Thursday.

Researchers from the University Center of General Medicine and Public Health (Unisante) in Switzerland noted that economically disadvantaged people sleep less for a variety of reasons.

They may do several jobs, work in shifts, live in noisy environments, and have greater levels of emotional and financial stress.

The study, published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, is the first to examine whether lack of sleep could partly explain why poor people have more heart disease.

It found that short sleep explained 13.4 per cent of the link between occupation and coronary heart disease in men.

"The absence of mediation by short sleep in women could be due to the weaker relationship between occupation and sleep duration compared to men," said Dusan Petrovic, of the University Centre of General Medicine and Public Health.

The researchers noted that structural reforms are needed at every level of society to enable people to get more sleep.

Attempts should be made to reduce noise, for example, which is an important source of sleep disturbance, with double glazed windows, limiting traffic, and not building houses next to airports or highways, they said.

The study pooled data from eight groups totaling 1,11,205 participants from four European countries.

Socioeconomic status was classified as low, middle, or high according to father's occupation and personal occupation.

History of coronary heart disease and stroke was obtained from clinical assessment, medical records, and self-report.

Average sleep duration was self-reported and categorized as recommended or normal sleep -- 6 to 8.5 hours, short sleep (six hours), and long sleep -- more than 8.5 hours per night.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram