Lactose Intolerant? Swedish Company Develops Potato, to Soon Launch in Europe, US

While there are many alternatives to dairy milk like almond milk and soy milk available in the market, they are considerably expensive. Hence, it gets difficult for lactose-intolerant people to consume alternative milk regularly.

Addressing this problem, a Sweden-based company, DUG, which deals in plant-based drinks, has now unveiled potato milk in the market. Potato milk is affordable and can be produced in large volumes as a viable alternative to dairy milk.

Many are surprised with the unveiling of this milk as potato milk doesn’t sound appealing to the tastebuds nor is it as popular as oats or soy milk.

However, according to experts, this milk is rich in nutrition and offers the same creamy texture as regular milk. The potatoes used in the preparation of the milk can be easily grown and do not require significant capital.

At present, the milk is being sold in the UK under the brand DUG, and the company aims to launch this offering in several other European markets as well as in the United States and China. There is also another good news for men and women who suffer from lactose intolerance as they can make potato milk from the comfort of their home.

There are a plethora of recipes available on the internet to make homemade potato milk for a healthy lifestyle. While the benefits of potato milk aren’t known to many Indians, this drink is gaining rapid adoption in other countries.

Here is how you can make potato milk at home

Boil the potatoes and grind them in a blender after adding water. Now, filter this mixture and add water to it to make it slightly thinner and you are done with your potato milk.

DUG has claimed that along with regular potatoes, it has also utilised green peas, rapeseed oil, sugar, and calcium carbonate in the drink to make it more nutritious. The company says that one gram of this drink includes four times the protein found in soy milk.

