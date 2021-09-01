Ladakh Declares Black-Necked Crane as its State Bird, Snow Leopard as State Animal; A Look at other States, UTs

The newly formed Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh has declared the black-necked crane and snow leopard as their state bird and animal. The declaration made by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory comes almost two years after President Ram Nath Kovind passed legislation bifurcating the state of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into two UT – Ladakh and J&K.
The black-necked crane was previously the state bird of the former state of J&K, along with Hangul as the state animal. After the bifurcation, new symbols were needed for the newly born UT of Ladakh. The crane was chosen as the state bird since it is only found in the eastern region of Ladakh. The snow leopards are mainly found in the western and eastern regions of the Himalayas, including Ladakh, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Let’s take a look at the state animals and birds in other states and UTs of India:
Uttar Pradesh
- State Bird: Sarus Crane
- State Animal: Swamp Deer (Barasingha)
Uttarakhand
- State Bird: Himalayan Monal
- State Animal: Alpine Musk Deer
Tripura
- State Bird: Green Imperial Pigeon
- State Animal: Phayre’s Langur
Tamil Nadu
- State Bird: Emerald Dove
- State Animal: Nilgiri Tahr
Telangana
- State Bird: Indian Roller (Paalapitta)
- State Animal: Spotted Deer (Jinka)
Sikkim
- State Bird: Blood Pheasant
- State Animal: Red Panda
Rajasthan
- State Bird: Great Indian Bustard
- State Animal: Chinkara
Punjab
- State Bird: Northern Goshawk
- State Animal: Blackbuck
Odisha
- State Bird: Peacock
- State Animal: Elephant
Nagaland
- State Bird: Blyth’s Tragopan
- State Animal: Gayal/Mithun
Mizoram
- State Bird: Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant
- State Animal: Himalayan Serow
Meghalaya
- State Bird: Hill Myna
- State Animal: Clouded Leopard
Manipur
- State Bird: Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant
- State Animal: Sangai
Maharashtra
- State Bird: Yellow-footed Green Pigeon
- State Animal: Indian Giant Squirrel
Madhya Pradesh
- State Bird: Indian Paradise Flycatcher
- State Animal: Swamp Deer (Barasingha)
Kerala
- State Bird: Great Indian Hornbill
- State Animals: Indian Elephant
Jharkhand
- State Bird: Asian Koel
- State Animals: Indian Elephant
Karnataka
- State Bird: Indian Roller
- State Animals: Indian Elephant
Himachal Pradesh
- State Bird: Western Trapogan
- State Animals: Snow Leopard
Haryana
- State Bird: Black Francolin
- State Animals: Blackbuck
Gujarat
- State Bird: Greater Flamingo
- State Animals: Asiatic Lion
Goa
- State Bird: Flame-throated Bulbul
- State Animals: Indian Bison
Bihar
- State Bird: House Sparrow
- State Animals: Gaur
Chhattisgarh
- State Bird: Bastar Hill Myna
- State Animals: Wild Water Buffalo
Arunachal Pradesh
- State Bird: Great Hornbill
- State Animals: Mithun
Assam
- State Bird: White-winged Wood Duck
- State Animals: One-horned Rhinoceros
Andhra Pradesh
- State Bird: Rose-ringed Parakeet
- State Animals: Blackbuck
Delhi
- State Bird: House Sparrow
- State Animals: Nilgai
Chandigarh
- State Bird: Indian Gray Hornbill
- State Animals: Indian Gray Mongoose
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
- State Bird: Andaman Wood Pigeon
- State Animals: Dugong
Puducherry
- State Bird: Asian Koel
- State Animals: Indian Palm Squirrel
Lakshadweep
- State Bird: Sooty Tern
- State Animals: Butterfly Fish
The State Bird and Animal for the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are not yet assigned.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here