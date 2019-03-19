Ladies! Here are 4 Pre-Holi Hair Care Tips to Keep Your Tresses from Damage

Your Hair is most vulnerable to colours, chemicals and water damage on Holi. While nothing should deter you from playing the festival of colours, a little hair care can keep your strands from spoiling. Here’s what you can do for your pre and post Holi hair care:Dry hair is more prone to damage due to colour. Deep conditioning your hair night before Holi can soothe dry hair strands and prevent the colour from penetrating in your hair shaft. Also, if you have split ends, go for a trim to lessen the damage.Nothing works best than the good old coconut oil to protect your hair from colour-damage. Smudge coconut oil from roots to tips on each and every hair strand. It will not only protect your hair from colour but also help you style your hair in a perfect top knot or French tail!During Holi celebrations, you cannot hide from the harmful UV rays and sunshine. While you can arm your skin with SPF 50+ sunscreens, it is your hair that needs to be protected by either using a bandana or going for a sun-shielding spray.Post Holi, ditch your regular shampoo and use an intense smooth shampoo to rinse off the colour, nourish your hair with a hair mask and follow up with a gentle massage to improve blood circulation!