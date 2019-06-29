Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ladies, Here's How to Get Ready for Monsoon

Here's how you can take care of your body from head to toe.

IANS

June 29, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Ladies, Here's How to Get Ready for Monsoon
Representative Image: Getty Images/ File pic
The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching sun, but it also brings along allergies, infections, frizzy hair, germs and more. Take care of your body from head to toe, suggest experts.

Dermatologist Nivedita Dadu, Founder, Chairman from Dr. Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic, said, "No matter which season, you ought to drink loads of water. Drinking water throughout the day will keep your body feeling healthy and your skin looking fresh. Also try consuming fruits and vegetables with high-water content. Staying hydrated will also help to prevent any headaches or infections which you might normally have during monsoon."

Cleansing is a must for skin: In order to keep your face dirt-free, wipe off the excess oil or dirt before going to bed with a good cleanser. You can also apply good quality cleansing milk.

Sunscreen: If you think that you don't need sunscreen in monsoon, you are wrong. Even on rainy days, you need to be protected from harmful UV rays.

Your hair tends to become frizzy in monsoon. It's important to wash your hair at least thrice a week and to use a conditioner as it moisturises your locks and minimizes frizz. Using a hair mask once or twice a week can also help to keep your hair smooth and healthy.

Oil massage is a great option any time. To reinvigorate and moisturise your dry scalp, oil massage is a must. But also, do not use the oil much otherwise you will end up doing over shampooing which will damage your hair.

The gloomy and humid weather conditions in monsoon can be a tad uncomfortable for expectant mothers. Be extra cautious with your diet and lifestyle as risk of infections can be high in this weather, says Anubha Singh, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert from Shantah IVF Centre.

* Wear very comfortable and light clothes which can easily suck your sweat. Do wear comfortable flat slippers or shoes whichever you prefer.

* Avoid eating pre-cut fruits or veggies as it can attract bacteria. Don't eat street food. There are high chances of contamination.

* Humidity during monsoon can be a reason for dehydration. One should consume lots of fluids. You may opt for coconut water, lemonade, fresh fruit juices, vegetable juices, soups and sorbets. Also do not drink packaged juices, sodas, carbonated beverages or street-side juices.

* Remember to drink water before you become thirsty

* Pregnant women should consume water-based foods as it helps to hydrate and repair damaged skin.

* Listen to your body. If you are feeling exhausted, take a nap and sleep early. Sleep is important for anyone's mental health and it also supports a healthy pregnancy.

