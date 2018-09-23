Ladies! This Halloween Boo Away People With This 'Ghosted' Costume

I apparently ghosted someone and today she asked me if she should get this for Halloween 💀 pic.twitter.com/SJW3rY4aLN — Matt Sanoian (@SanoianDesigns) September 22, 2018

Ladies, are you annoyed by your phone blowing up with zillion messages from people on social media or texts? Then this adult Halloween costume is just what you need because 'being ghosted' is not just an expression anymore, it has been turned into a costume.Party City, online website, took the 'Ghosting' Halloween trend up a notch and created an adult Halloween costume for women which is perfect for when women who want to ghost people.This Halloween costume does just that, women can now ghost people in real and how. Sorry boys, for this costume is available only for women.Available for $24.99 on the Party City website, the product description reads, "If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women! The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front.""The texts include "???," "R U OK!?," and more. Eager texters will know not to bother you in this Ghosted Costume!"The reaction on social media is mixed and worth a read: