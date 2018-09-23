GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ladies! This Halloween Boo Away People With This 'Ghosted' Costume

This adult Halloween costume for women by Party City is taking the 'Ghosting' Halloween trend up a notch.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ladies! This Halloween Boo Away People With This 'Ghosted' Costume
Halloween Costume by Party City. Image: Party City Website
Loading...
Ladies, are you annoyed by your phone blowing up with zillion messages from people on social media or texts? Then this adult Halloween costume is just what you need because 'being ghosted' is not just an expression anymore, it has been turned into a costume.

halloween

Party City, online website, took the 'Ghosting' Halloween trend up a notch and created an adult Halloween costume for women which is perfect for when women who want to ghost people.

This Halloween costume does just that, women can now ghost people in real and how. Sorry boys, for this costume is available only for women.

Available for $24.99 on the Party City website, the product description reads, "If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women! The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front."

"The texts include "???," "R U OK!?," and more. Eager texters will know not to bother you in this Ghosted Costume!"

The reaction on social media is mixed and worth a read:








| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...