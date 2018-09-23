English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ladies! This Halloween Boo Away People With This 'Ghosted' Costume
This adult Halloween costume for women by Party City is taking the 'Ghosting' Halloween trend up a notch.
Halloween Costume by Party City. Image: Party City Website
Ladies, are you annoyed by your phone blowing up with zillion messages from people on social media or texts? Then this adult Halloween costume is just what you need because 'being ghosted' is not just an expression anymore, it has been turned into a costume.
Party City, online website, took the 'Ghosting' Halloween trend up a notch and created an adult Halloween costume for women which is perfect for when women who want to ghost people.
This Halloween costume does just that, women can now ghost people in real and how. Sorry boys, for this costume is available only for women.
Available for $24.99 on the Party City website, the product description reads, "If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women! The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front."
"The texts include "???," "R U OK!?," and more. Eager texters will know not to bother you in this Ghosted Costume!"
The reaction on social media is mixed and worth a read:
I apparently ghosted someone and today she asked me if she should get this for Halloween 💀 pic.twitter.com/SJW3rY4aLN— Matt Sanoian (@SanoianDesigns) September 22, 2018
Yes pic.twitter.com/F2Xy9cuddD— the yikes supreme nut (@BigboiKoolaid) September 22, 2018
The 'ghosted' costume for Halloween has people divided. https://t.co/pWo9IyytFY— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 22, 2018
