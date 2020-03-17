Lady Gaga Bares it All in Magazine's Futuristic Cover for New Album Chromatica

Lady Gaga never ceases to shock and awe her fans. The Bad Romance singer has now bared it all for the cover shoot of the latest edition of Paper magazine.

The look for the shoot reflects her upcoming studio album Chromatica which is slated for release on April 10 this year. In one pic, the singer can be seen tied to electrical wires and machines. In another look, she seems to be half human, half cyborg.

Lady Gaga also posted the robotic looks on her social media account.

The series Transformation has been helmed by Belgian artist Frederick Heyman. Speaking with the magazine post the shoot, Lady Gaga said, "I've been obsessed with the future for so long, going, ‘What’s next?’. And then I turned back and looked at my life. I unpacked all the things I’ve learned that have helped me and that have hurt me, and that taught me infinitely more”.

The 33-year-old singer and actor added that as happiness was “not that simple”, she wanted to “put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments.”

The Stupid Love singer said she wanted for the audience to feel happy and that the new album will have a “distinct mood”. Stupid Love was the first single dropped from ‘Chromatica’ last month. Gaga stripped naked for the music video of this hit song as well.

She also teased collaborating with a female pop singer, reports suggested it could be Ariana Grande.

