Lady Gaga Doesn't Remember the Last Time She Bathed

Lady Gaga shared a funny exchange on social media she had with her personal assistant, who questioned Gaga's cleanliness after realising that she had been working non-stop on her new album 'LG 6'.

IANS

Updated:December 20, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Lady Gaga Doesn't Remember the Last Time She Bathed
Image: Lady Gaga/Instagram

Singer Lady Gaga has been so focussed on completing her upcoming sixth album that she's forgotten to bathe.

The "Bad romance" songstress took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a funny exchange she had with her personal assistant, who questioned Gaga's cleanliness after realising that she had been working non-stop on the follow-up to her 2016 release -- Joanne, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"My assistant: when was the last time you bathed. me: i don't remember," the singer tweeted.

Gaga added the hashtag: "#LG6," letting fans know her sixth studio project was the cause of her poor personal hygiene of late.

The "Shallow" hitmaker has been teasing fans about the album for months.

In March, she poked fun at rumours suggesting she was secretly expecting her first child by responding: "Rumours I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6."

Prior to hitting the studio to focus on the project, Gaga had been busy promoting her hit movie musical "A Star Is Born", for which she won the 2019 Best Original Song Oscar for "Shallow", while she also launched her new makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, over the summer.

