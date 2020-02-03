Lady Gaga Makes First Public Outing with CEO Boyfriend Michael Polansky at Super Bowl

Singer Lady Gaga made her first public appearance with boyfriend Michael Polansky, CEO of the Parker group at Sunday's Super Bowl. This was the first time Michael and Lady Gaga were seen together at a big event.

The Born This Way singer was seen arm-in-arm with the investor. She was all glammed up in a black outfit and a voluminous pink ponytail. The stunning diva did some dramatic eye-makeup, showing off her bold red lips.

Michael kept it casual for the evening in a black hoodie and a pair of blue jeans as he cosied up to Gaga, who he reportedly first connected with in early December.

The 33-year-old performer also gave a sizzling hot performance at the pre-Super Bowl party while her beau accompanied her. Michael is a Harvard University graduate. He is the co-founder of Able, Economic Innovation Group and Arsenal Bio. He is also the co-founder and executive director of Parker Ventures.

The Super Bowl is the annual sports league championship of the National Football League. This year, the Super Bowl was held in Hard Rock Stadiums, Miami, Florida.

Pop stars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez gave a vivacious performance together during the halftime. Hailing the two, Lady Gaga wrote, "@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible! What a fun halftime show, I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women! On camera and off! Love you beautiful, sexy, talented women."

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

This year, Kansas City Chiefs defeated San Francisco 49ers to lift the Super Bowl 2020 championship.

