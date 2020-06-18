Lady Gaga Steps Out with Boyfriend Michael Polansky for a Breakfast Date

Lady Gaga was recently spotted hand-in-hand with her entrepreneur boyfriend Michael Polansky. The much-in-love duo was pictured with their takeaway drinks as they took to Los Angeles streets clad in face masks.

Gaga and Polansky kickstarted their day together with some fresh air and sunshine as when they went to grab their caffeine fix. As per the pics, the Rain on Me singer was holding an iced beverage in hand while beau went for a hot cuppa coffee.

“She loves to be wined and dined and taken care of, and Michael certainly does that for her. He loves to take care of her and spoil her, and they love to travel together,” a source was quoted by Us Weekly as saying.

The Born This Way hit-maker showed off her summer body as she donned a sleek all-black athleisure ensemble and matched sneakers. The 34-year-old songstress opted for high-rise black mesh leggings and a banded cut-out crop top that flaunted her well-toned abs. Gaga also wore a gold-chained backpack and had her tresses pulled back in a slicked-back, low bun.

On the other hand, Polansky, 42, stood out with his orange sneakers and was seen wearing a long grey tee and black shorts.

Following the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May, Gaga is now busy spreading community awareness globally.

Gaga made her relationship with Polansky Instagram official in February, this year. The two have also been quarantined since the coronavirus became a pandemic at Gaga’s LA residence.

