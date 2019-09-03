Lady in Black! Sonam Kapoor Stuns in Edgy Pantsuit on Magazine Cover, See Pics
Sonam Kapoor sizzled in an Azzi and Osta pantsuit on the cover of Hello Magazine.
Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly Bollywood's original fashionista. The Delhi-6 actor always manages to turn heads with her bold statement outfits, be it in her films, red-carpet appearances or magazine covers. In a recent magazine cover, the actress looked absolutely stunning in black.
In a series of pictures posted by Sonam on Instagram, we saw various stylish looks that the actress donned for the photoshoot of Hello magazine. The cover picture saw her in a black Azzi and Osta pantsuit accompanied by a diamond choker. The actor was also seen in an Agraj Jain long red dress and an Avaro Figlio fuchsia midi gown.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
For the cover story of @hellomagindia Interview: Sangeeta Wadhwani (@sindhycrawford) Photos: Jatin Kampani (@jatinkampani) Creative Director: Avantikka Kilachand (@avantikkak) Styling: Sonam Poladia (@sonampoladia) Assisted By: Anangcha Das, Dhaarna Maker And Kasvi Shangari Make-up: Arti Nayar (@artinayar) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Jewellery Courtesy: Zoya (@zoyajewels) Location Courtesy: Dragonfly Experience, Mumbai (@experiencedragonfly)
View this post on Instagram
‘One of my style moments of the year, was my red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival. I walked for Chopard, and I think they decided to put their most exclusive necklace on me! For the cover story of @hellomagindia Interview: Sangeeta Wadhwani (@sindhycrawford) Photos: Jatin Kampani (@jatinkampani) Creative Director: Avantikka Kilachand (@avantikkak) Styling: Sonam Poladia (@sonampoladia) Assisted By: Anangcha Das, Dhaarna Maker And Kasvi Shangari Make-up: Arti Nayar (@artinayar) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Jewellery Courtesy: Zoya (@zoyajewels) Location Courtesy: Dragonfly Experience, Mumbai (@experiencedragonfly) A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
For the cover story of @hellomagindia Interview: Sangeeta Wadhwani (@sindhycrawford) Photos: Jatin Kampani (@jatinkampani) Creative Director: Avantikka Kilachand (@avantikkak) Styling: Sonam Poladia (@sonampoladia) Assisted By: Anangcha Das, Dhaarna Maker And Kasvi Shangari Make-up: Arti Nayar (@artinayar) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Jewellery Courtesy: Zoya (@zoyajewels) Location Courtesy: Dragonfly Experience, Mumbai (@experiencedragonfly)
View this post on Instagram
‘I am basically living between London, Delhi and Mumbai, but I have always been travelling, since age 17, so life after marriage hasn’t changed that much. Yes, having a home in each city, is stabilising' For the cover story of @hellomagindia Interview: Sangeeta Wadhwani (@sindhycrawford) Photos: Jatin Kampani (@jatinkampani) Creative Director: Avantikka Kilachand (@avantikkak) Styling: Sonam Poladia (@sonampoladia) Assisted By: Anangcha Das, Dhaarna Maker And Kasvi Shangari Make-up: Arti Nayar (@artinayar) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Jewellery Courtesy: Zoya (@zoyajewels) Location Courtesy: Dragonfly Experience, Mumbai (@experiencedragonfly)
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
View this post on Instagram
For the cover story of @hellomagindia Interview: Sangeeta Wadhwani (@sindhycrawford) Photos: Jatin Kampani (@jatinkampani) Creative Director: Avantikka Kilachand (@avantikkak) Styling: Sonam Poladia (@sonampoladia) Assisted By: Anangcha Das, Dhaarna Maker And Kasvi Shangari Make-up: Arti Nayar (@artinayar) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Jewellery Courtesy: Zoya (@zoyajewels) Location Courtesy: Dragonfly Experience, Mumbai (@experiencedragonfly)
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya factor, based on the 2008 bestselling novel of the same name. Also featuring Dulquer Salman, the film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.
