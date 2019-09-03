Take the pledge to vote

Lady in Black! Sonam Kapoor Stuns in Edgy Pantsuit on Magazine Cover, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor sizzled in an Azzi and Osta pantsuit on the cover of Hello Magazine.

News18.com

September 3, 2019
Sonam Kapoor is undoubtedly Bollywood's original fashionista. The Delhi-6 actor always manages to turn heads with her bold statement outfits, be it in her films, red-carpet appearances or magazine covers. In a recent magazine cover, the actress looked absolutely stunning in black.

In a series of pictures posted by Sonam on Instagram, we saw various stylish looks that the actress donned for the photoshoot of Hello magazine. The cover picture saw her in a black Azzi and Osta pantsuit accompanied by a diamond choker. The actor was also seen in an Agraj Jain long red dress and an Avaro Figlio fuchsia midi gown.

Check out the pictures below: 

 

   

View this post on Instagram

For the cover story of @hellomagindia Interview: Sangeeta Wadhwani (@sindhycrawford) Photos: Jatin Kampani (@jatinkampani) Creative Director: Avantikka Kilachand (@avantikkak) Styling: Sonam Poladia (@sonampoladia) Assisted By: Anangcha Das, Dhaarna Maker And Kasvi Shangari Make-up: Arti Nayar (@artinayar) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Jewellery Courtesy: Zoya (@zoyajewels) Location Courtesy: Dragonfly Experience, Mumbai (@experiencedragonfly)

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

   

 

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in The Zoya factor, based on the 2008 bestselling novel of the same name. Also featuring Dulquer Salman, the film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

