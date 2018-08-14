Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Good Earth to Debut With First Couture Collection

Since the inception of its clothing line Sustain, Good Earth is all set to make its debut at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2018 after a decade with the launch of its couture collection titled The Miniaturist.At the show, the audience will have an experience of being immersed in the history, nuances and creation of gold and silver embellishments in the form of Gota, said a statement.Like a master miniaturist creates a world of wonder through the finest delicate strokes of his brush, designer Namrata Rathi has created the most exquisite patterns in minute detail that can best be appreciated when seen up close, just as with miniatures.A priceless tradition, fine Gota work needs to be sustained through sensitive design intervention and presented to a discerning audience. Good Earth showcases this amazing craft legacy that is dying out due to a lack of understanding and patronage.Each item of clothing carries the combined imagination of the designer and the artisans who have, in partnership, created works of art, reminiscent of wedding wardrobes of a century ago.The artisans were excited to be challenged to work on intricate patterns that required their skills and unique knowledge with no pressure of volume work.The collection epitomizes slow fashion and is limited to just 27 ensembles that have been created over time where each piece is original and unique.