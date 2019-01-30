LFW 2019: Tabu, Karan Johar Give a Magical Start to Gaurav Gupta’s Theatrical Extravaganza

#LFWDay1: @GG_Studio kicks off #LFWSR19 by giving new meaning to centuries old crafts, through a star studded showcase which saw @karanjohar and actress Tabu round up a night of fashion and fun at the @MumbaiOpera #5DaysOfFashion #GauravGuptaSS19 @NexaExperience @ILoveLakme pic.twitter.com/bhYHCmFLLS — Lakmé Fashion Week (@LakmeFashionWk) January 29, 2019

The elegance of Tabu and exuberance of Karan Johar in creations by couturier Gaurav Gupta couldn't steal the thunder of poetess Navkirat Sodhi who performed while suspended on an aerial harness at the Royal Opera House, which rolled out the red carpet for the opening show of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2019.Sodhi introduced the show with spoken prose, illustrating the designer's creative spirit as he embarks on his 15th year in the industry this year. She recited "Kill Pain With Couture" while performing mid-air in a dramatic, self-embroidered bustier worn over an elongated sheer skirt which lent more drama to the show.The Delhi-based designer, who has made a comeback to LFW after four years, said it has been "very exciting" for him to be back in Mumbai for a show that has turned progressive and interesting."The poetess who was up... 20 ft above the ground, was my best friend for 20 years. It was emotional for me. Her poetry for me is the best poetry in the world... It is esoteric and so becoming," Gupta said.His bespoke line is called Unfolding."It was unfolding with all the origamic structures, and then we did a lot of chikankari mixed with our techniques, and we used brocade. For me, it's an unfolding of a new chapter as I mark 15 years of my brand," Gupta added.The audience, which included Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, Mandira Bedi, Mohit Marwah and some other celebrities, witnessed the designer's vision of a glamorous, powerful spring 2019 through zardozi work, chikankari and handwoven brocade textiles with handcrafted, 3D flowers in organza and soft georgette, along with the sparkle of crystals.The collection was a mix of playful dresses, pantsuits, sari gowns and evening wear."LFW is getting increasingly progressive every year, and becoming more interesting. Look at this magical place, and Tabu opening the show has been so beautiful for me. She is one of the most phenomenal artistes that we have in the country today, and someone who is so talented and is a timeless beauty. And as an individual, she is herself. So is Karan."That's why they're my perfect muses, because they are both breaking rules, living life by their own rules and setting new standards, setting new cultural definitions, and that for me is exciting. I resonate with that a lot," Gupta said after his show.Tabu, riding high on the success of "AndhaDhun", looked ethereal in a grey off-shoulder ensemble, while Karan flaunted a red and black suit with panache. There was one thing common between them — the happiness of walking the ramp at the iconic Royal Opera House.LFW Summer Resort 2019 will begin from Wednesday, and will conclude on February 3.