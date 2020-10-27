Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Pankaj and Nidhi's Collection Stems from the Idea of Positivity

The Lakme Fashion Week 2020 marked an important milestone in the event's history as it was conducted on a fully-digital scale amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the usual hustle and bustle of an excited yet suave crowd of spectators was missing, the designers, their crew and the makers of the show managed to pull it off with grace.

One such label that showcased their collection was Pankaj & Nidhi, which launched their Talisman Collection. Talking to News18 about the idea and inspiration, Pankaj Ahuja said, "We are just very happy that the lockdown is over and we have left, what we feel and hope is the worst behind us. And everyone's looking more positive and happy. This collection also stems from the idea of positivity. I call it an optical optimism. It is a bit of a tongue-twister but this collection invokes positivity with the very simple graphic element of circles, squares and rectangles. Most basic elements of designs have been put into these most beautiful, almost wallpaper-esque patterns in a very retro colour palette. It's pleasing to the eye, it's colourful, graphic and modern.”

"It is made of technologically super-advanced fabrics thanks to our association with R Elan GreenGold, which makes fabrics out of plastic bottles. It's a collection that looks good not only on the outside but has been designed to feel good on the inside as well."

While the show was held digitally, the designers and their teams had to put in the same, if not more amount of work to pull the show off. "Yes it has not been an easy journey for anyone I'm sure with the upheaval around us on the planet. The first and most important thing was getting back to work safely with all the social distancing norms. Our industry is not the one where you have the comfort of working from home. One has to be more hands-on. Pieces have to be cut, sewn and embroidered. All this requires the talent and the skill to be present."

"It was difficult, interesting and challenging because you'd be used to working with all the designers in a room with all the materials thrown about. But in this scenario, the material was all represented digitally. We would time and again go and check on the materials and how they looked on screen. All of those challenges were there but eventually we were happy to have the opportunity to be designing for a fashion week. No one knew a few months back that there would be a fashion week. We hope that the digital outreach will surpass what used to reach in the previous seasons and so I think it might just be a good thing in the making," he added.

The event has dedicated a number of days for the issue of sustainable fashion. While allegations against the fast fashion industry include exploitation of labour and pollution, designer labels are also taking steps towards sustainability.

"There are a lot of brands out there and the fashion industry has realised that overconsumption is perhaps not a great thing. For us as a brand, it has never been about the numbers, it has been about creativity and keeping it commercially viable. We, however, have discovered more along the way. Our collaboration with R Elan, which gives us the green-gold fabric, is made entirely out of PET bottles. It is unbelievable. We always hear about these things and materials made out of recycled products but we had no idea that it existed in our country. Ever since the lockdown has opened, we have been using their green gold fabric very extensively. It feels absolutely, luxuriously oft and comfortable like silk or cotton would. It is absolutely amazing that it is made out of recycled plastic bottles.

"In our own way, we have started replacing man-made textiles with these kinds of fabrics. And it's perhaps a very small contribution of moving towards sustainability. Of course in our factory premises and at work-flow levels, not in this season but across the last few years, tried to minimise consumption and wastage, consume all that we make and use materials carefully. We're trying to be mindful of pollution from generators and use electrically sourced materials, dyes and textiles etc. We're doing a little bit, perhaps it's a drop in the ocean, but it's still something," Pankaj signed off.