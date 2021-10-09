Lakme Fashion Week: Abraham & Thakore Show Shines Spotlight on Reuse and Sustainability

The Lakme Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2021, which is underway, on Friday celebrated sustainability and reuse in fashion. In this edition, several leading labels have shown their sincere engagement in favour of sustainability to hammer home the strong message about the dramatic consequences of climate change.

On Day 3 of the fashion gala, ace designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore took the opportunity to create a more socially conscious fashion narrative through their label Abraham & Thakore. Their collection at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, presented by R|Elan, was inspired from the disassembling and reassembling of recycled PET materials. R|Elan is the next-gen fabric created from specially engineered fibres and yarns using cutting-edge technological expertise.

Elaborating on the collaboration with Abraham and Thakore for the eco-friendly collection, Gunjan Sharma, CMO- Polyester Business, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “The collection by Abraham and Thakore magnificently combines sustainability and style, and it enhances key aspects of our fabric of the future, R|Elan. The collection showcases excellent efforts in different ways to create fashion using practices that are sustainable and mindful. Ensembles like these, drive us at Reliance to stretch the limits and bring out new technologies that are more sustainable and eco-friendly."

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore said, “The process of the breaking down of PET materials to create textiles is a crucial step in the circular journey of responsible fashion production. The disassembling and reassembling of materials have inspired this collection. It takes a look at the traditional methods of recycling and up cycling of textiles that are a part of our common textile heritage."

Promoting the eco-friendly collection was Dia Mirza who walked the ramp, looking graceful as ever. The new mother turned showstopper donning a long black and white patchwork dress with a brown collar and a pop of red around the cuffs, made from recycled material.

The innovative collection featured patchwork, hand stitching and applique along with easy silhouettes like tunics with pants, skirts and dresses and jackets inspired by kimonos. Interestingly enough, a small selection of evening wear was hand-embroidered with sequins made from sheets of discarded PET material creating glamour out of waste.

