An initiative by &
1-min read

Lakme Fashion Week Announces New Batch of Gen Next Designers for Winter/Festive 2019

Six new designers will get an opportunity to share their artistic vision at the Winter/Festive 2019 edition of Lakme Fashion Week.

IANS

Updated:June 24, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
Lakme Fashion Week Announces New Batch of Gen Next Designers for Winter/Festive 2019
Image for representation purpose (AP)
The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) on Monday announced the fresh line-up of Gen Next designers, who are set to showcase their collections at the upcoming Winter/Festive 2019 edition. The six designers who will get an opportunity to share their artistic vision at the fashion gala are Sahib Bhatia, Ankita Srivastava, Akanksha Aggarwal from New Delhi, along with Gaurav from Ghazipur, Mumbai's Manjushree Saikia and Stanzin Palmo hailing from Ladakh.

While Bhatia's range is inspired by textures and pushes the envelope of darkness without feeling basic, Gaurav's collection is based on the shape, texture and feel of a banana leaf. In her collection, Srivastava will showcase the diversity in women "who believe and love themselves and are not afraid to show their strengths as well as their vulnerabilities".

Aggarwal's clothing line epitomises self-empowering women. Honouring the efforts of artisans, Saikia will explore "timeless silhouettes and impression of handmade textiles" through her collection. Palmo will celebrate the design process that focuses on weaves, work of artisans and unexplored techniques of his home, Ladakh.

"Gen Next is a platform which supports fresh talent and their innovative approach towards fashion. This season is more special as we have received a large number of entries not just from Mumbai and New Delhi but also from other parts of the country. Gen next is the future of fashion and we look forward to seeing the creative collections of the winners on the runway this Winter/ Festive 2019," Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme in a statement said.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said they are looking forward to the upcoming edition of LFW 2019.

"We are always on the lookout for fresh talent with a flair for innovation. We have had some exceptional talent come to the forefront and are excited to see what these young designers bring to the ramp," Chandok said.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

