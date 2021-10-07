Lakme Fashion Week: Day 1 Came to a Digital Close, See pics

Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI, came to close with all things digital. The fashion week celebrated fashion on film and saw an array of creative presentations throughout the day. From happy videos featuring models grooving in vibrant ensembles to expressing love through timeless couture, Day 1 was worth the screen time.

