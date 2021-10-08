Lakme Fashion Week: Day 3 Came to a Sustainable Close, See Pics

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI celebrated Sustainable Fashion Day on Day 3. Creating awareness through an array of silhouettes, drapes and colour palette, the runway was all about responsible fashion.

With fabrics such as natural silk, merino wool, tussar silk embracing kantha-embroidered details, appliqués, shibori and handblock, Eka by Rina Singh’s collection was all about slow living. The sustainable collection drew inspiration from the sublime countryside.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.