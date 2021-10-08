Lakme Fashion Week: Day 3 Came to a Sustainable Close, See Pics

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI celebrated Sustainable Fashion Day on Day 3. Creating awareness through an array of silhouettes, drapes and colour palette, the runway was all about responsible fashion.
Actors Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose showcased TENCEL™ x Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh’s collection with elan. Dressed in all black, Tripti and Rahul’s camaraderie on the runway made it a fun show. The show which began with an interesting fashion film featuring Rahul Bose was beautifully stitched into the runway show. The colourful and sustainable collection titled ‘The Master’s Words’ paid tribute to the late Satya Paul. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
The major emphasis of the Cocccon’s latest collection Abundant Paradise was on organically produced peace silk, where silkworms are allowed to turn into beautiful butterflies. The women’s wear featured extravagant 3D, origami-like, detailing on sleeves, trousers, and asymmetric dresses.
David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore’s recycled PET collection Assemble, Disassemble and Reassemble presented by R|Elan was a mindful, sustainable line. Showstopper Dia Mirza walked the ramp in a black and white patchwork dress made from repurposed fabric.(Photo: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week)
Inspired by the beauty of Jamdhani weaves, textile designer Gaurang’s collection ‘Chand’ presented by 6Degrees was an ode to the Indian sari. Showstopper Taapsee Pannu was draped in a Jamdhani sari with big floral motifs on the border. The show was enhanced with a live performance by renowned singer Anup Jalota. (Photo: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week)
With fabrics such as natural silk, merino wool, tussar silk embracing kantha-embroidered details, appliqués, shibori and handblock, Eka by Rina Singh’s collection was all about slow living. The sustainable collection drew inspiration from the sublime countryside.