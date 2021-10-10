Lakme Fashion Week: Day 4 Came to a Creative and Innovative Close, See Pics

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI on Day 4 saw the coming together of mindful fashion, avant-garde styles, and colourful canvases. From creative fashion films to elaborate live shows, each designer went above and beyond to give its audience a memorable showcase. While colourful textures complemented the flamboyant make-up, Day 4 was a perfect blend of fashion, music, and art.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.