Lakme Fashion Week: Day 4 Came to a Creative and Innovative Close, See Pics

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI on Day 4 saw the coming together of mindful fashion, avant-garde styles, and colourful canvases. From creative fashion films to elaborate live shows, each designer went above and beyond to give its audience a memorable showcase. While colourful textures complemented the flamboyant make-up, Day 4 was a perfect blend of fashion, music, and art.
Showstopper Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for Nexa presents AK-OK by Anamika Khanna. Closing day 4 with a bang, designer Anamika’s creations were rich in prints and embellishments. With models displaying the creations on an elevated ramp, the show also featured a dance presentation by contemporary dancers.
Creating awareness about wildlife, designer Payal Jain’s collection titled Earth Song was a heart-warming presentation. It was a creative rhapsody of colours, natural yarns, hand woven fabrics, and a mélange of animal inspired prints that came together in perfect harmony to match the theme of the collection. Through the collection Payal wanted to create awareness about the fast-vanishing forests and endangered wildlife.
With new approach to personal style statements and self-expression, AJIO presents Fashion Up, India showcase was a bold expression of fashion forward themes and trendy styles. From asymmetrical skirts to funky tops and casual denim jackets, the collection was young, fun and trendy. (Photo: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week)
A sensorial and thoughtful extension of label Mishru’s Lost Summer collection, An Eternal Summer was all about delicate and detailed workmanship. The fashion film was shot in Goa at the Brigannza house and made the perfect backdrop for this collection. The collection included a creative display of multi-floral surfaces with eclectic colours and complemented the creative silhouettes.
Nikita Mhaisalkar collection Canvas celebrated drama and artistry in one film. Inspired by paint drips and abstract strokes, the collection featured bold stripes, Aztec motifs, and dramatic embroidery. The glamourous resort wear came in colours including lilac, magenta, aubergine, and coffee.
Inspired by the free-spirited woman and her love to travel, Shruti Sancheti’s collection Maverick Travel featured versatile, fluid, and fuss-free ensembles. From tiered dresses, co-ord sets to lounge wear and midis, the colour palette featured a cocktail of bright colours such as canary, Prussian blue, mint green along with lilac, powder pink and salmon.
Designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi, known for creating elegant ensembles that are laden with vivid colours and abstract designs partnered with Logitech to present a collection inspired by the Amalfi coast of Italy. With abstract style in vivid colours and crafted digitally, the collection silhouettes consisted of easy to mix separates, cropped tops and exuberant billowing sleeved blouses, tiered skirts and graceful dresses.