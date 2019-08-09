Lakme Fashion Week Finale Inspired by #FreeYourLips

Designer duo Gauri & Nainika, who will showcase their collection at the Grand Finale of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week, are all set to present outfits that plays around the beauty giant's statement about freedom of expression, #FreeYourLips.

Their fiercely feminine Finale collection will draw inspiration from the "power dressing of the 80s to the golden era, reflecting styles which are fun, free and light", the fashion designers said in an exclusive statement to IANS on Friday.

"It is the feeling of lightness when you don't let anything weigh you down.

"Every woman and this season's theme of #FreeYourLips resonates perfectly with the women we are, free and liberated," the designer duo, who launched their ready-to-wear fashion label in 2002, added in the statement.

What the audience at the the Lakme Fashion Week can expect are outfits reflecting sharp detailing; dramatic and fluid silhouettes; vintage botanical illustrations and intricate hand embroideries with hints of shimmer in strikingly bold colours.

The much-anticipated fashion event's Winter-Festive show will kick off on August 21 in Mumbai. It is co-organised by beauty brand Lakme and IMG Reliance.

In the past, the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale has witnessed stunning designs from distinguished designers including Shantanu & Nikhil, Monisha Jaising, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre.

