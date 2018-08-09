English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lakme Fashion Week Finale to Go Big With First Glimpse of Cirque du Soleil's Bazzar
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018's finale will be bigger this time with Cirque du Soleil performing their never seen before act 'Bazzar'.
Image: Lakme Fashion Week 2017 team
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018's finale will be bigger this time with Cirque du Soleil performing their never seen before act Bazzar at the fashion extravaganza.
The theme of the finale this year is Shades of Diva and ace fashion designer Monisha Jaisingh will be presenting her collection inspired by the same.
"Cirque du Soleil of course needs no introduction and it's really exciting to have them perform at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. I'm looking forward to the vibrant and stunning act from 'Bazzar' which will be performed at the finale," Monisha said in a statement.
Bazzar costume designer James Lovie said their act resonates well with LFW's finale theme and they are looking forward to perform at the gala.
"As the history of Cirque du Soleil is rooted in street performance, my inspiration for Cirque du Soleil 'Bazzar' costume was coming from the works of contemporary 20th century artistes, conceptual architectural clothing, and street style. I am thrilled to share Cirque du Soleil unicity with the Lakme Fashion Week audience," Lavoie said.
Talking about the show, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said their aim has always been to give their audiences a new experience and they are looking forward to Cirque du Soleil's debut act in India.
"We have always aimed at making the Finale very special for it to leave a mark in the minds of the audience. This season we are happy to take this a notch up with Cirque du Soleil performing their beautiful act which promises to enthrall the audience with their artistry whilst resonating well with the season's theme," he said.
Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 is scheduled to happen from August 22 to 26.
