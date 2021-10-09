Lakme Fashion Week: Guess What Makes Tripti Dimri Feel Powerful?

Actor Tripti Dimri who impressed everyone with her acting skills in the movie Bulbbul owned the runway with her Boss Lady vibes at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The young actress turned showstopper for the TENCEL™ x Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh show on Sustainable Fashion Day.

Thrilled to be a part of the show and the fashion week, she says, “I am thrilled that I got this wonderful opportunity to be part of such an amazing show. It’s amazing that I get to be associated with a brand like Satya Paul.”

Making her FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week debut, Tripti shared that she was nervous as well as excited about the show. Tripti says, “There were a lot of things running through my mind before the show. It’s like you want to give your best shot because unlike acting there are no retakes. It made me nervous but then I was excited that I got to put myself out there for the world to see. For me, it felt exactly like stepping on a rollercoaster ride.”

Tripti, who was dressed in a black blazer and flared pants, expressed that she isn’t a fashion freak, and likes going with the flow. Commenting on the showstopper outfit she wore at the show, she says, “I loved the black blazer and pants. For me, black is the colour of power and I did feel powerful in the outfit."

Accompanying her on the runway was actor Rahul Bose, who also featured in the fashion film which was screened at the beginning of the show.

An ode to Satya Paul, who passed away earlier this year, the showcase saw Rajesh Pratap Singh celebrate the fashion icon’s love for colour and bold prints through the collection The Master’s Words.

