Lakme Fashion Week: Guess What’s Taapsee Pannu’s Biggest Nightmare

Actor Taapsee Pannu looked graceful as she walked on the runway to the song of Chaudhavi ka chand sung live by artist Anoop Jalota at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The Haseen Dilruba actor, who turned showstopper for Gaurang Shah, looked resplendent in a Jamdhani sari from his collection ‘Chand’.

While she looked at ease on the runway as she waved to the audience during the live show, Taapsee shared that walking the runway can be quite the nightmare for her. “I am usually concerned about two things, one being whatever I am going to wear suits me and my personality or not. And second, not tripping on the ramp, has been a nightmare for years. These two things always run through my mind before I set foot on the runway. However, with Gaurang, there’s a comfort zone because he has never told me to be a certain way other than being myself. So, this was fun,” shares Taapsee.

When asked about her personal style mantra, Taapsee shared that the clothes need to make her feel comfortable. “When people ask me what kind of outfits make me feel comfortable in, and when I tell them saris, they raise their eye-brows. But I don’t know why my fondness for saris over the years has increased drastically and I don’t find it difficult to carry them.”

Gaurang’s Chand collection was showcased on Sustainable Fashion Day, and featured around 40 exquisite Jamdhani saris from across India.

