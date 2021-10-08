Lakme Fashion Week: Guess Where Samantha Akkineni Has Found Love?

Samantha Akkineni turns muse for sustainable brand Eka by Rina Singh on Sustainable Fashion Day at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Dressed in a pristine white ensemble, Samantha looks like a breath of fresh air in her Instagram photograph. Expressing her love for the collection she took to Instagram and wrote: “Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys.”

The post comes after her recent separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. And has caught the eyes of her fans, who complemented and wished the best for the show. Born from moments of reminiscence of faded memories and the bliss in remembrance, Eka’s Aw ‘21 collection is an excursion to the sublimity of Shillong.

Punctuated by shibori, appliques, and handblock prints with kantha-embroidered details, the collection by Eka is an extension of the continued venture into a mindful, pared down, and paced living, in line with our natural surroundings. The earthiness of the pastoral surroundings is reflected in the natural silk, wool, merino wool, and tussar silk fabrics from Eka’s archives.

Eka by Rina Singh digital showcase will be presented today. Sustainable fashion day will also see showcases by noted designers Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Gaurang among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.