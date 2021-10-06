Lakme Fashion Week: Guess Who Makes Mrunal Thakur Feel Like a Bride?

Actor Mrunal Thakur who walked back-to-back shows at Lakme Fashion Week in 2020, is all set to create magic once again at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week this year. The young actress who received accolades for her performance in latest release Toofan, turns muse for renowned fashion designer JJ Valaya.

The virtual presentation of JJ Valaya’s collection Rumeli Festive, will have Mrunal don an exquisite lehenga, which she made her feel like a bride. Speaking about working with JJ Valaya on this unique presentation, Mrunal says, “I believe in JJ Valaya’s vision which is ‘less is always more’. I had a wonderful time working with him and I absolutely adore the entire collection. It was an overwhelming experience wearing the outfit because even though I am not getting married, it just felt like I was.”

In awe of the lehenga she adorned in the show, Mrunal shares that the design was completed in just 14 days and it’s the small detailing that made the outfit a great one. “There was so much effort put into making this lovely handmade bridal couture. A big shoutout to all the karigars for making this lehenga look so amazing. I really love the small detailing on it and also love the dupatta,” adds Mrunal.

Mrunal, who set the temperature rising in the latest Badshah music video, shares that her personal style is all about comfort. “Comfort is something which is always important to me. I love wearing saris and I feel extremely comfortable in them,” says Mrunal, adding, “I feel extremely uncomfortable in ill-fitted clothes. I may not be fussy about the design, but if the fit is not good, it will show on my face throughout the day.”

JJ Valaya’s digital showcase will be the finale show of day 1 at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The phygital edition will be on till October 10 and will showcase an array of established designers including Gaurav Gupta, Abraham & Thakore, Gaurang, Anamika Khanna, and Rajesh Pratap Singh among others.

