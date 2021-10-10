Lakme Fashion Week: Here's What Rina Dhaka Said About A Woman's Spirit

Inspired by real stories and real people, Rina Dhaka has always weaved heart-warming stories in her collections. This season, at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, Rina brings The Unstoppables, an ode to all sportswomen who have made their mark, even in the toughest scenarios.

Celebrating the spirit of unstoppable women, Rina believes that no matter the situations, no matter the challenges, her spirit doesn’t break. And that’s exactly what the collection reflects. Each ensemble in the collection tells a sweet story inspired by their grit, strength, and perseverance.

The digital presentation will feature Paralympian Deepa Malik and Indian hockey player Udita Duhan. Speaking about having Deepa and Udita as part of the digital showcase, Rina says, “This year, the Tokyo Olympics took over my heart. It was heartening to see the Indian athletes make India proud. We don’t have the world’s most exceptional circumstances; our odds are much greater. In spite of that, the way the victories were won was commendable. The Paralympians brought us so much joy. It’s outstanding how they do it.”

Read: Lakme Fashion Week: Paralympian Deepa Malik on Body Positivity and Rising Above Disability

The silhouettes from the collection are trend driven and feature designs which highlight Rina’s design sensibilities. The collection also highlights the handiwork of a tribal community in Bhuj, Gujarat. “There are these beautiful chokers and beaded accessories which are 100 per cent tribal products made in the heartland of Bhuj. We have superimposed them in a modern way on white for this spring collection. You will also notice Deepa wearing one of the chokers in the film,” adds Rina.

Read: Lakme Fashion Week: Day 4 Came to a Creative and Innovative Close, See Pics

The virtual presentation of Rina Dhaka’s collection The Unstoppables will be live streamed on Day 5 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion at 6 pm. The fashion film will also feature yoga champs, golf players and models who will don ensembles that represent them the best. From cut work to elaborate sleeves and colourful prints, the collection celebrates tradition with a contemporary twist. The #5DaysofFashion at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week has brought the best in the fashion industry including fashion designers such as Gaurang, Abraham & Thakore, Troy Costa, Arpita Mehta, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Monisha Jaisingh, Pankaj & Nidhi, Aisha Rao, Payal Jain, Anamika Khanna, and Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.