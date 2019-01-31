English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lakme Fashion Week: Kangana Ranaut to Turn Showstopper for Anushree Reddy
Kangana Ranaut, fresh after the release of her film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", will flaunt a creation from Reddy's 'Atirah' collection at the Lakme Fashion Week.
A file photo of Kangana Ranaut in Manav Gangwani ensemble during India Couture Week 2016.
Actress Kangana Ranaut will lend her spark to the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp when she will turn showstopper for Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy here on Saturday.
Kangana, fresh after the release of her film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", will flaunt a creation from Reddy's 'Atirah' collection at the show here.
"When I first saw Anushree's collection, I absolutely loved it because it proudly and steadfastly celebrates the woman of today - a woman of substance. I am in awe of the perfect amalgamation of the delicate beauty of the embroidery, similar to what we associate with femininity, and the clear designs signifying the inner strength that every woman has within" Kangana said in a statement.
The collection is Reddy's ode to flowers and perfumes.
The designer explained: "The collection represents the modern day bride who is confident, graceful and strong in her own right. Through design that is simple but very effective, we have all the elements that make her day significant.
"This time, my focus was on comfort during the summer enhanced with royalty and luxe fabrics. Each piece has been designed and crafted meticulously, giving every bride the opportunity to make her wedding ensemble vision come true. I am thrilled to have Kangana Ranaut as my showstopper. She complements the collection like no one else would."
For her line, Reddy has used pure silk, hand-woven cotton and organza, across a range of pastel colours including frosted almond (sang raza), apricot (zar) and celestial blue (fiza). The ensembles are enhanced with intricate thread work embroidery infused with zardozi.
There will be gathered lehengas, gowns and menswear with ruffles and layering that meet the needs of today's confident bride and groom respectively.
Kangana, fresh after the release of her film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", will flaunt a creation from Reddy's 'Atirah' collection at the show here.
"When I first saw Anushree's collection, I absolutely loved it because it proudly and steadfastly celebrates the woman of today - a woman of substance. I am in awe of the perfect amalgamation of the delicate beauty of the embroidery, similar to what we associate with femininity, and the clear designs signifying the inner strength that every woman has within" Kangana said in a statement.
The collection is Reddy's ode to flowers and perfumes.
The designer explained: "The collection represents the modern day bride who is confident, graceful and strong in her own right. Through design that is simple but very effective, we have all the elements that make her day significant.
"This time, my focus was on comfort during the summer enhanced with royalty and luxe fabrics. Each piece has been designed and crafted meticulously, giving every bride the opportunity to make her wedding ensemble vision come true. I am thrilled to have Kangana Ranaut as my showstopper. She complements the collection like no one else would."
For her line, Reddy has used pure silk, hand-woven cotton and organza, across a range of pastel colours including frosted almond (sang raza), apricot (zar) and celestial blue (fiza). The ensembles are enhanced with intricate thread work embroidery infused with zardozi.
There will be gathered lehengas, gowns and menswear with ruffles and layering that meet the needs of today's confident bride and groom respectively.
