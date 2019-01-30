LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lakme Fashion Week: Karan Johar Emotional to Walk Ramp at Royal Opera House

Karan Johar was one of the star showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta's opening show for the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 at the Royal Opera House.

Updated:January 30, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lakme Fashion Week: Karan Johar Emotional to Walk Ramp at Royal Opera House
A file photo of Karan Johar. (Image: Instagram)
For filmmaker Karan Johar, walking the ramp at the Royal Opera House here brought back a flurry of childhood memories.

Karan was one of the star showstoppers apart from Tabu for designer Gaurav Gupta's opening show for the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 at the iconic venue, which continues to hold significance in the cultural fabric of contemporary Mumbai.

After the show here on Tuesday night, he said: "This is very emotional moment for me. I have so many memories of watching movies in this particular space. Royal Opera House is where I have come as a child several times, watched movies, and I can't believe that this has now transformed into this hugely iconic space.

"Just walking the ramp in this particular place makes me feel like life is completing an entire circle."

While talking about life in circles and orbiting things that are beautiful, Karan said these things make him think of Gupta. whose work, he feels, comes with an edge.

On walking the ramp, the filmmaker who was dressed in black with a red embellished blazer adding spunk to the look.

"When I heard Tabu was opening the show, it was kind of a given that I will be here because Tabu and I go a long way back and I do believe in what Gaurav said that she is truly one of the country's best actors — versatile like Gaurav's garments, adaptive like Gaurav's garments and timeless like Gaurav's garments," said Karan, who was recently in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram