Lakme Fashion Week: Karan Johar Emotional to Walk Ramp at Royal Opera House
Karan Johar was one of the star showstoppers for designer Gaurav Gupta's opening show for the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 at the Royal Opera House.
A file photo of Karan Johar. (Image: Instagram)
For filmmaker Karan Johar, walking the ramp at the Royal Opera House here brought back a flurry of childhood memories.
Karan was one of the star showstoppers apart from Tabu for designer Gaurav Gupta's opening show for the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 at the iconic venue, which continues to hold significance in the cultural fabric of contemporary Mumbai.
After the show here on Tuesday night, he said: "This is very emotional moment for me. I have so many memories of watching movies in this particular space. Royal Opera House is where I have come as a child several times, watched movies, and I can't believe that this has now transformed into this hugely iconic space.
"Just walking the ramp in this particular place makes me feel like life is completing an entire circle."
While talking about life in circles and orbiting things that are beautiful, Karan said these things make him think of Gupta. whose work, he feels, comes with an edge.
On walking the ramp, the filmmaker who was dressed in black with a red embellished blazer adding spunk to the look.
"When I heard Tabu was opening the show, it was kind of a given that I will be here because Tabu and I go a long way back and I do believe in what Gaurav said that she is truly one of the country's best actors — versatile like Gaurav's garments, adaptive like Gaurav's garments and timeless like Gaurav's garments," said Karan, who was recently in Davos for the World Economic Forum.
