Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan Closes #5DaysofFashion Like A Diva

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI, came to a dramatic close with Kareena Kapoor Khan and fashion designer Gaurav Gupta closing the grand finale like true superstars. The larger-than-life set featuring a waterfall beautifully captured Gaurav’s vision of the ocean. Dressed in an ivory-coloured body-hugging silhouette with sculpting techniques, Kareena looked like a diva as she walked through the waterfall at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale drive-in show.

With models gracefully gliding through the pool of water in gravity-defying silhouettes made from upcycled ocean plastic, the collection made sustainability look sexy and sustainable.

Speaking about the collection, Gaurav said, “Sustainability is usually seen as organic, and I wanted to redefine and challenge myself to see how sustainability can be made sexy and celebrative. Kareena’s outfit is magical. She is a magnanimous star with a great sense of humour. She is the perfect muse to me because she becomes the role and is a perfect performer.”

Hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai’s commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex, the #5DaysofFashion witnessed an array of creative digital showcases, innovative set designs and inclusive ensembles celebrating fashion all under one roof.

With this season’s theme being Define to Redefine, the runway not only showcased diversity in designs and silhouettes but also broke stereotypes when it came to the models walking the ramp. Irrespective of their gender, height or size, the live and digital showcases featured models from all walks of life.

While some designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Pankaj & Nidhi, Monisha Jaisingh, Arpita Mehta and Shweta Nanda let their clothes do the talking, the celeb quotient was quite high this season too with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Chitrangda Singh, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Krunal Thakur turning showstoppers for designers including Anamika Khanna, Sanjukta Dutta, Shikha and Srishti, Megha Jain Madan, Annu’s Creations, Gaurang Shah, Rajesh Pratap Singh, and Abraham & Thakore among others.

Soha Ali Khan who walked for fashion designer Megha Jain Madaan, says, “I felt good to be back on the ramp and be with a lot of people who have been thoroughly tested for COVID. And I really like what I wore, it was a beautiful off-shoulder dress which shows off my strong shoulders.” The digital showcases also featured sportspersons such as wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Paralympian Deepa Malik and hockey player Udita Duhan for fashion designers Mohammed Mazhar and Rina Dhaka.

Weaving stories into every collection, each showcase at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week celebrated crafts, textures, and patterns in varied colours. This may be the end of another season, but it’s the beginning of some great stories in the making.

