CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RaveParty#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Lifestyle » Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan is back as Showstopper at Grand Finale
1-MIN READ

Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan is back as Showstopper at Grand Finale

Lakme Fashion Week will see Kareena Kapoor Khan make her runway comeback as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale

Lakme Fashion Week will see Kareena Kapoor Khan make her runway comeback as showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at Lakme Absolute Grand Finale

Lakme Fashion Week will see the return of designer Gaurav Gupta as designer at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale with Kareena Kapoor Khan as showstopper

Lakme Fashion Week, in association with FDCI, will see the return of Kareena Kapoor Khan as the showstopper at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale with Gaurav Gupta as the designer. Inspired by Lakme’s beauty statement of #DefineToRedefine for the season, the finale will mark the return of Kareena on the runway post her pregnancy.

Elated to bring alive fashion designer Gaurav Gupta’s vision at the grand finale, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lakme Brand Ambassador and Showstopper, says, “It feels great to be back on the ramp and I am really looking forward to Lakme Fashion Week this season. It has been a challenging year for all of us and what better way to celebrate the resilience and spirit of this industry and its people. You can expect a stellar show from Gaurav with a collection that embodies precision, definition and redefines fashion.”

Gaurav Gupta will have Kareena Kapoor Khan walk the ramp as a showstopper

Creating a line made from upcycled ocean plastic, the finale will witness Gaurav create magic with ensembles which will redefine fashion at its best. Commenting on the association with Lakme Fashion Week, Gaurav says, “Working with Lakme Fashion Week is always a thrilling experience and having Kareena Kapoor Khan be my muse makes it even more special. I am excited to showcase our interpretation of #DefineToRedefine on the runway for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and make sustainability sexy. This year, more than ever, you can expect The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale to redefine boundaries in fashion and beauty”, says Gaurav Gupta, Lakme Absolute Grand Finale designer.

Gaurav Gupta sketch for Lakme Absolute Grand Finale

Lakme Fashion Week will be held between October 5 and 10, 2021, and shall showcase India’s leading designers including Tarun Tahiliani, AK-OK by Anamika Khanna, Abraham & Thakore, MXS by Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Satya Paul by Rajesh Pratap Singh, Pankaj & Nidhi, Troy Costa, Gaurang and many more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 04, 2021, 14:12 IST