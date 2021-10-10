Lakme Fashion Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Make Sustainability Look Sexy at the Grand Finale

Seated in her study looking gorgeous in a white shirt with her hair all tied up, Kareena Kapoor Khan feels ecstatic about walking for Gaurav Gupta at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. Returning to the runway after a brief hiatus, Kareena Kapoor Khan will bring alive Gaurav’s vision of this season’s beauty theme ‘Define to Redefine’.

When asked if she had any qualms about stepping out in public given the circumstances we are in, Kareena says, “It has been a challenging year for all of us and FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week has taken upon itself to ensure we are safe, and they have done a great job. It gives me a sense of safety because I do have two kids at home.”

In an attempt to make sustainability sexy, the outfit Kareena will be wearing is made from fabrics created with wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other daily consumables that have been excavated from oceans and landfills.

Kareena loves the fact that fashion is going the sustainable way and strongly believes that if the supply is more, the audience will consume it. “I believe that if designers make conscious decisions, then automatically the consumer will be forced to purchase sustainable fashion and that’s the message we want to send out,” says Kareena, adding, “And yes, sustainability can be sexy too.”

As Lakme’s Brand Ambassador for almost a decade now, the finale show is inspired by the brand’s beauty statement which is #DefineToRedefine. When asked if Lakme Absolute Precision Lip Paint is Kareena approved, she quips, “Everything Lakme does is Kareena approved.”

She further adds, “This lip paint is absolutely stunning, and all the young girls out there will love it. Everyone loves a good bold lip. Be statement red, cherry lip or fuchsia pink, there’s a colour for everyone. I think this line is one of their best collections.”

Kareena may have donned many stylish avatars on camera, and when quizzed about her personal style mantra, she says, “Comfort, casual and very cool. I love being in my kaftans and pyjamas. For a party, I always prefer opting for a pair of black trousers and a singlet. I wouldn’t wear couture for sure. Mumbai city doesn’t really permit you to do anything else as it is so hot. I prefer being comfortable and keeping it casual. A nice pair of jeans and sneakers, that’s my vibe.”

The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai’s commercial hub Bandra-Kurla Complex.

