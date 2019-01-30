Lakme Fashion Week: Karisma Kapoor to Turn Showstopper for Jaipur-based designer

Actress Karisma Kapoor will walk the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp here on February 3 for Jaipur-based designer Punit Balana's line 'Maya'."I'm excited to walk for Punit Balana at LFW for his outstanding collection called Maya. The silhouette and the print of this entire collection make it fun, yet stylish and very versatile," Karisma said in a statement.The actress praised how the designer plays with prints combined with eco-friendly material and hand printing.'Maya' is an ode to the French novel "Madam Bovary". While the free-spirited Maya sparks the inspiration behind the collection, Balana stays true to his roots mixing his signature block prints, using natural organic dyes, colours and eco-friendly techniques and sculptural shapes to create a stylish line."The character of Maya was very inspiring as she lived beyond her means in order to escape the banalities and emptiness of society life. Modern, experimental, headstrong the character broke the shackles of society to live on her own terms," Balana said of his inspiration."You will see a lot of bold cuts, plunging necklines and quirky styles in our new line," he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.