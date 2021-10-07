Lakme Fashion Week: Manish Malhotra Debuts in NFT Universe

Iconic designer Manish Malhotra who is known to be a gamechanger in the world of fashion, added yet another feather to his hat by paving a path for the fashion industry in the NFT universe.

Making him the first designer to lead the industry into this new revolution, Manish Malhotra joined hands with WazirX NFT Marketplace and FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week and created 5 exclusive fashion NFTs. The fashion NFTs included Archival Diaries - a pic of Lisa Ray from 1998, a gif file of an illustrious sketch of a chikankari ensemble, a video titled Reminiscing Runways from 2013, a sketch titled Illuminous Showstopper featuring a sari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani.

Calling it a new medium for designers and artists to express, Manish says, “This unexplored new world – NFT, intrigued me. It’s a new stream and platform for not just artists who create physical products but also for new age artists, designers, illustrators, and digital content creators.”

So, understanding NFT is as simple as explaining a silhouette to a client? Manish quips, “Just like a silhouette expresses an emotion of the artist and the message that he wants to denote, in the same way an NFT creator expresses his message through his art form in various mediums. It is then collected by the collector in connection to the creator’s message.”

Before zeroing in on the designs, Manish Malhotra shares how he got nostalgic while browsing through some old photographs/sketches including runway shows, artistes wearing his creations and also a black and white image of a photoshoot he had done for his first store. All these moments make the label what it is today, and he is glad that he gets to share it with the NFT community. Manish believes that NFT has so much diversity when it comes to art, be it hand sketches, gif files or video clips, there’s something for everyone.

When asked if he would encourage his Bollywood friends to join him, he says, “I would recommend all to do their research well first and considerably take risks to constantly evolve to the ever-changing digital world. I hope my participation encourages them to explore and take advantage of this new and exciting opportunity.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.