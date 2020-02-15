Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Lakme Fashion Week: Nora Fatehi, Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover Make Statement of Glamour and Grace With Black

Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta, as part of her collection, 'PRAYAASH'. Nora Fatehi set the scene at designers Gauri and Nayanika's spring 2020 runway show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:February 15, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lakme Fashion Week: Nora Fatehi, Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover Make Statement of Glamour and Grace With Black
Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta, as part of her collection, 'PRAYAASH'. Nora Fatehi set the scene at designers Gauri and Nayanika's spring 2020 runway show at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Nora Fatehi set the scene at designers Gauri and Nayanika's spring 2020 runway show at the Lakme Fashion Week as she made a stunning showstopper in a black off-the-shoulder body sculpting gown.

The gown featured a plunging V neckline which cascaded in a sheer corset-like structure. Furthermore, it culminated in a body hugging A-line silhouette. The Street Dancer 3D actress looked absolute glamorous in minimal makeup, with a swipe of red lipstick, and retro-inspired curls.

The ace designers presented a collection of puffy smock dresses, frilly skirts and plenty of eye-catching tulle frocks. The colour palette included a plethora of hues, namely white and shades of grey. Models also wore a range of gowns in white, black and grey that were ruffled, layered or deconstructed.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta, as part of her collection, 'PRAYAASH'. The collection, which was in a way Sanjukta's tribute to stellar artistes including Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, boasted of an exuberant colour palette and Assamese silk.

Bipasha stunned in a traditional black and gold Assamese mekhla chador, while Karan looked dapper in a colour-coordinated asymmetrical kurta and dhoti inspired ethnic pants. The much-in-love couple walked the ramp hand-in-hand.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram