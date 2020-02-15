Lakme Fashion Week: Nora Fatehi, Bipasha Basu, Karan Grover Make Statement of Glamour and Grace With Black

Nora Fatehi set the scene at designers Gauri and Nayanika's spring 2020 runway show at the Lakme Fashion Week as she made a stunning showstopper in a black off-the-shoulder body sculpting gown.

The gown featured a plunging V neckline which cascaded in a sheer corset-like structure. Furthermore, it culminated in a body hugging A-line silhouette. The Street Dancer 3D actress looked absolute glamorous in minimal makeup, with a swipe of red lipstick, and retro-inspired curls.

The ace designers presented a collection of puffy smock dresses, frilly skirts and plenty of eye-catching tulle frocks. The colour palette included a plethora of hues, namely white and shades of grey. Models also wore a range of gowns in white, black and grey that were ruffled, layered or deconstructed.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta, as part of her collection, 'PRAYAASH'. The collection, which was in a way Sanjukta's tribute to stellar artistes including Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, boasted of an exuberant colour palette and Assamese silk.

Bipasha stunned in a traditional black and gold Assamese mekhla chador, while Karan looked dapper in a colour-coordinated asymmetrical kurta and dhoti inspired ethnic pants. The much-in-love couple walked the ramp hand-in-hand.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.