Lakme Fashion Week: Tarun Tahiliani Wows With 78 Showstoppers

Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI, witnessed its first live show of the season with ace designer Tarun Tahiliani’s extravagant showcase. With 78 styles sashaying the runway, the collection titled ‘The Reunion’ showcased pieces from the couture collection, bridal collection as well as a ready-to-wear fashion collection, a category that has always been close to Tahiliani’s heart as it entails the concept of sustainability and wearability.

Live v/s Digital

After a fun digital preview, the live showcase played the perfect canvas for Tarun’s vision. When asked what he preferred after showcasing on both platforms, he quips, “Creating a digital design film is fun and offers a different kind of high but I would prefer a physical show any day! It allows us to showcase more designs, interact with the attendees in real-time. The physical show has its own charm, and nothing can meet that.”

Local for Vocal

The last one year has been equally hard on all of us around the planet with the need to continually help each other out during these hard times. A multiverse of inspiration, the AW ‘21 collection was a compilation of craft techniques brought to the forefront as mini capsule collections – Molten Haveli, Temple Mauli, Pichwai, Chikankari, Pakeezagi, Divine Drapes, Shesh Mahal, Ragrez, Brocade and Bridal, as part of the larger showcase which was ‘The Reunion’.

With this collection, Tahiliani aimed to support the local artisans who faced a tough time to make ends meet during the pandemic. “With their inclusion in our latest collection through varied mini capsule collections, we aimed to bring to the forefront their creativity, technique and prowess,” says Tahiliani, adding, “We have married and achieved a quintessential synthesis of rich traditional crafts and given it a serious modern twist.”

Creativity on the Runway

While creativity on the runway plays an important role in showcasing a collection, Tarun is also of the opinion that it should not take away attention from the clothes. “If the said pieces are not presented in the correct manner, mood and theme then it would not have the desired impact which it wishes to create in the mind of the viewers and audiences. Therefore, creativity on the runway is important. However, having said that it is equally necessary that it should not take away from the pieces on display and they should be the prime focus throughout the event,” expresses Tarun Tahiliani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.