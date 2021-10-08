Lakme Fashion Week: This is What Got Dia Mirza Excited

Showstopper actor Dia Mirza celebrated sustainable fashion as she walked the ramp wearing an ensemble made from recycled fabric at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. The RElan presents Abraham & Thakore show featured an array of techniques such as patchwork, hand stitching and quilting, which formed the focus of the theme of the collection which was theme of ‘Assemble. Disassemble. Reassemble’.

Speaking about walking at a live show after such a long time, Dia Mirza says, “It was just so good to be back in front of a real audience post COVID and to know that we are all safe. I was super excited, and I loved the ramp. It had a big circle right in the centre which is representative of the circular economy which this show was really reflective of.”

Creating ‘glamour out of waste’, the black and white ensemble with a hint of red enhanced Dia’s radiant personality. An ardent supporter of eco-friendly fashion, Dia’s expressed how much she adored the outfit and says, “The garment is beautifully crafted and made from repurposed material which is made from PET bottles. This garment is further repurposed with patching together fabric which was discarded from other items made in the collection.”

Dia, who is a minimalist, shared that she always cares for simplicity. “I love sustainable fashion. I am someone who really cares about handicrafts and artisans work,” adds Dia. The show also featured a selection of evening wear which were intricately embroidered using sequins that have been made from sheets of discarded PET materials.

