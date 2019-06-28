Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lakme Fashion Week to Return with Winter/Festive Edition in August

The upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019 promises to be extravagant and will further push the boundaries of India's fashion trends.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lakme Fashion Week to Return with Winter/Festive Edition in August
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is set to return with its Winter/Festive edition from August 21-25 at St. Regis, Mumbai.

LFW will celebrate 20 years with this edition. The fashion gala has had several firsts to its credit in all these years. These include promoting local artisans, identifying as well as fostering new talent through properties such as the model auditions and Gen Next - a discovery platform for new designers.

With the upcoming edition, the fashion event will once again spearhead conversations around innovation, creativity, circular fashion, cutting edge design and technology.

"Lakme Fashion Week has always focused on launching ground-breaking beauty and fashion trends and showcasing them on the runway. The upcoming Winter/Festive 2019 promises to be bigger and will further push the boundaries of India's premier fashion event," Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said in a statement.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd, added: "The Winter/Festive 2019 edition is going to be extravagant in every way. We aim to redefine our benchmarks and put forth new ideas in fashion, along with a focus towards making the platform more inclusive, sustainable and global."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram