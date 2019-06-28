Lakme Fashion Week to Return with Winter/Festive Edition in August
The upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019 promises to be extravagant and will further push the boundaries of India's fashion trends.
Image: Instagram
Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is set to return with its Winter/Festive edition from August 21-25 at St. Regis, Mumbai.
LFW will celebrate 20 years with this edition. The fashion gala has had several firsts to its credit in all these years. These include promoting local artisans, identifying as well as fostering new talent through properties such as the model auditions and Gen Next - a discovery platform for new designers.
With the upcoming edition, the fashion event will once again spearhead conversations around innovation, creativity, circular fashion, cutting edge design and technology.
"Lakme Fashion Week has always focused on launching ground-breaking beauty and fashion trends and showcasing them on the runway. The upcoming Winter/Festive 2019 promises to be bigger and will further push the boundaries of India's premier fashion event," Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said in a statement.
Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd, added: "The Winter/Festive 2019 edition is going to be extravagant in every way. We aim to redefine our benchmarks and put forth new ideas in fashion, along with a focus towards making the platform more inclusive, sustainable and global."
