Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI All Set To Woo The Capital With Physical-Season Fluid Shows

After celebrating innovation, sustainability, and creativity in the city of dreams Mumbai for over two decades, Lakme Fashion Week is all set to take the party to India’s fashion capital. The powerhouse of fashion and beauty in India Lakme Fashion Week which is jointly organized by Lakmé, RISE Worldwide; and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will return to a fully physical, season-fluid edition. The FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week will be hosted for the very first time in New Delhi between 23rd March and 27th March.

Elated to host Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi this year, Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI says, “The return of physical fashion weeks is a sign of the world returning to normalcy, and we couldn’t be happier. And what better way to kickstart the celebrations than in New Delhi. While technology has helped us negate the distance and bring the world closer, we’re excited to be back in action, in person.

With this season’s beauty focus on eyes, Lakme will present an array of eyeshadows and gel pencils on the runway. “With the Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Collection, our trend focus this season is all about the eyes, the window to our souls and importantly, visible above our masks. A range of trendy liquid-duo eyeshadows and vibrant gel pencils in never before, dramatic, unmissable colours and textures. Get ready for eyes that speak volumes,” says Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakmé, adding, “Through the Lakmé Fashion Week, it has always been our endeavor to create an environment for the community that fosters new talent, innovation, and growth. With the return of physical showcases, we are excited to see how the talent showing this year drives renewed energy and excitement in the industry.”

The platform will have two showcase areas for designers to present their collections up close. Also, The Showroom will be back in an on-ground format for buyers in addition to enhanced features in the virtual initiative. Sethi adds, “We are happy to announce that business is once again on a major upswing as we bring back the physical Showroom and additionally will also have a virtual one to cater to global buyers and help expand our reach. The schedule like previous FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week season-fluid editions will continue to comprise a mix of designers from both cities, and beyond.”

Speaking about the return of physical shows, Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle says, “We are excited to announce the return of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in the form of an on-ground event. While the last two years have challenged all of us to innovate and break past geographical barriers, we understand the magic of experiencing fashion in person.”

He further adds, “Digital will continue to play an important role in helping us engage with and reach wider audiences and enhance the physical aspects. We look forward to alternate the fashion weeks between Delhi and Mumbai. This collaborative effort will give the platform and its stakeholders the opportunity to interact with varied audiences, while catering to the fashion communities across both hubs.”

The event will culminate with the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale on March 27th. Continuing to champion sustainability through path breaking initiatives while further spreading messages of inclusivity and diversity, the shows will continue to be live streamed across key OTT platforms to reach a far and wide audience.

