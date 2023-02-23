Lakshmi Manchu: I Never Felt Conscious in America, Here I Have to Tell People Where My Eyes Are

There’s an incandescent aura around her when she walks into a room. A feisty woman with a heart of gold, producer-actor Lakshmi Manhcu is an epitome of grace, compassion and extremely good taste in fashion.

Celebrating the 8th edition of Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser 2023, an initiative that’s very close to her heart, Lakshmi Manchu brought the house down by organising an exquisite fashion show, where 40 celebrities sashayed the runway in creations designed by Varun Chakkilam.

Looking comfortably chic in an embellished peplum top and flowy grey asymmetrical skirt, Lakshmi Manchu was at her candid best during the interview with News18, she did before the fashion showcase. On the runway, the actor and doting mother walked hand in hand with her daughter Nirvana, looking divine in a three piece ivory ensemble featuring a fishtail skirt, a corset top and a shrug embellished with glass beads.

Speaking her heart out is one of Lakshmi’s strong suits and we love the fact that she has no filter and does and says everything with equal amount of compassion. But like she says ‘Haters gonna hate’, Lakshmi is of the opinion that being a celebrity comes with its share of woes and chaos.

However, as a celebrity she takes everything in her stride and uses it to her advantage. According to Lakshmi glamour plays an integral role when you need your work to get the attention. “Anything to do with glamour brings in the attention. I could be doing all the work in the world I want, nobody is interested. However, the second I have shorts that’s a little too short, everybody is interested,” shares Lakshmi.

Lakshmi who recently released the music video of the song Nirvana Shatakam, mentions how in spite of being praised for the song by everyone, the fact that she didn’t wear a bindi bothered many too. “I recently did a song, everybody praised me for the song. I really put in a lot of effort. But yes, haters are going to hate, right? All they could see was I wasn’t wearing a bindi. Now how do I tell them that I woke up at 2:30 am, I went to the temple, they put bindi so big that my eyebrows were covered. I didn’t have a hair and makeup person. I had my assistant clean it up,” says Lakshmi, adding, “I was doing my own makeup in a boat at 5:30 in the morning. The last thing I was thinking of was if there was a bindi on my forehead. It is a give and take. So, we just work with what we can. Glamour and fashion and actors, we want to get the attention and then talk about the good work that we do.”

Lakshmi loves breaking stereotypes with not just her acting but also her style. When asked what’s her style mantra? “Oh my god, if I could wear Chanel everyday that would be my fashion mantra,” she quips, adding, “But I can’t. I love comfort, but I also love fashion too.I like edgy, I like bringing people out of their comfort zones. I like shocking people with my fashion. I like taking those risks. I don’t mind people saying what she was thinking because yeah I was thinking out of the box.”

Lakshmi who does make a bold, edgy fashion statement when it comes to her style, still feels women are still treated like a commodity in India. While in America, she felt celebrated, here she has to remind people where her eyes are. “I never felt conscious when I was in America, people loved the way I looked. My curves. Here I have to tell them where my eyes are because people are looking elsewhere. The way a woman is treated, it’s like you are a commodity. I feel that a lot more here than in the West. I am a little more covered here, a little more subdued here.”

She further adds, “The other day I was wearing a pink lipstick and was feeling very conscious about it. I like my nude lips because I have big lips, but in America I wear red lips right in the morning. I feel people celebrate you a little more there, like they will ask ‘Wow, what are you wearing?’. Here my mom only will say ‘What are you wearing?’ [laughs], same words but completely in a different meaning. I feel like here I need to blend in at certain times and places but when I step out of the country, then I am like, wild.”

