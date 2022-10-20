Lakshmi Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance on Diwali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: During the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped by Hindu devotees. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi (symbol of prosperity and wealth) visits her worshippers to bless them on this holy day. This year, Lakshmi Puja will be performed on October 24.

ALSO READ: Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated every year on the Amavasya tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartika month. To know more about the occasion and execute its rituals correctly, check out the details given below.

LAKSHMI PUJA: PUJA VIDHI

People decorate their homes and workplaces with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango, and banana leaves for Lakshmi Puja. They keep a Mangalik Kalash topped with unpeeled coconut on both sides of their home’s main door. Devotees also observe a day-long fast on the day of Lakshmi Puja. The fast is broken after performing the Puja in the evening.

Before conducting the puja, Goddess Lakshmi is presented with Singhada, pomegranate, and sitaphal. The Puja Sthan even houses sugarcane. Lastly, Goddess Lakshmi is given kesarbhaat, kheer, and halwa as bhog.

LAKSHMI PUJA: SHUBH MUHURTA

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurt will commence on October 24 from 4:46 AM to 5:36 AM whereas Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM. The timings for the Vijaya Muhurat to come into effect are 1:58 PM to 2:43 PM.

Other important Muhurats

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 5:27 PM on October 24 Amavasya Tithi Ends – 4:18 PM on October 25 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat – 6:53 PM to 8:16 PM Pradosh Kaal – 5:43 PM to 8:16 PM

LAKSHMI PUJA: SIGNIFICANCE

The day holds special importance as mythology suggests that Goddess Lakshmi arrives on earth and blesses the people with luck, prosperity and happiness.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here