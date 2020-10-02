Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth anniversary: 5 Books About India’s Second Prime Minister
Here’s looking at some of the books to read based on the life and journey of Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Lal Bahadur Shastri
India's second Prime Minister, late Lal Bahadur Shastri, was born on October 2, 1904. The great leader was known for his simplicity and disciple and morals. Shastri was imperative in leading India through the Indo-Pakistan War in 1965 successfully. The most popular slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” was given by none other than Shastri. The objective of the motto was to lead the people of India to realisation of self-sustenance and self-reliance. The nation is celebrating the 116th birth anniversary of senior leader of the Indian National Congress Party on October 2, 2020.
On this day, here’s looking at some of the books to read based on the life and journey of Lal Bahadur Shastri:
Lal Bahadur Shastri – Lessons in Leadership
The book complete with insightful anecdotes of Shastri’s childhood, adolescent years and political life is narrated by his son Anil. The account is inferred by management tactician Pavan Choudary. The book includes lessons in honor, management, dignity, and self-belief. It is a must-read for those striving to lead by act and model.
Lal Bahadur Shastri – Past forward
Shastri was known to be a devotee of Gandhi and followers of his principles. This book has all you need to know if you want to understand what it means to practice Gandhian values. The book is penned by Sunil, Shastri’s third and youngest son. Sunil, a politician in his own right, in addition to a tribute to his father, also sketches the lessons in integrity and national pride. The book also takes into account the ethics and modest living by which Shastri lived his life.
Lal Bahadur Shastri - Life of Truth in Politics
The book authored by C.P Shrivastava is a painstaking research and cabled account encompassing various significant milestones in the life of the late leader. The biography of India's second prime minister is touted to be a compulsory reading for students of contemporary India as well as lay readers. From the 1965 India-Pakistan war, to the Chinese sabre-rattling during the India-Pakistan conflict, the chapters mine a treasure trove.
Lal Bahadur Shastri - Politics and Beyond
Dr Sandeep Shastri, one of India's most respected political commentators, seizures the life and times of Lal Bahadur Shastri in this book. The book takes a closer look at the revolutionary efforts of Shastri and highlights the way in which he encouraged soldiers to respond to Pakistan's catastrophes. The thought-provoking book is a fitting tribute and focuses on the strengths of the late former prime minister.
Office of the Indian Prime Minister - Lal Bahadur Shastri Period
Authored by Dr. K Babu Rajendra Prasad, the book gives an in depth insight of the leader’s career. With intimate knowledge of the Shastri era, the book has nuances of his time in the office. The wise and patriotic leader of the country left behind no money, no house and no land when he died.
The book raises questions as well as mentions that Shastri left behind an example for millions in decades to come.
