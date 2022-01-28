Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Punjab Kesari!

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Lala Lajpat Rai was an activist who played an important role in the Indian Independence movement. His ideologies and contribution in making India an independent country is what earned him the title of Punjab Kesari or the Lion of Punjab. Born on January 28, 1865, he was a part of the triarchy political institution Lal Bal Pal, who advocated the Swadeshi movement, by boycotting all imported items and promoting the use of Indian made goods in 1907. Lala Lajpat Rai’s legacy continues even today.

On his birth anniversary today, read some Inspirational Quotes by the Punjab Kesari!

“The government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long.”

“Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”

“The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.”

“A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.”

“If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for adults and Education for all.”

“Since the cruel killing of cows and other animals have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation.”

“The attempt to fulfil the objective by peaceful means with full devotion and honesty is called non-violence.”

“I do honestly and sincerely believe in the necessity or desirability of Hindu-Muslim unity. I am also fully prepared to trust Muslim leaders. But what about the injunctions of the Koran and Hadis? The leaders cannot override them.”

“I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.”

