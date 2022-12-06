CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Daughter’s Kidney: Do’s And Don'ts To Follow After Transplant
Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Daughter’s Kidney: Do’s And Don'ts To Follow After Transplant

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 13:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, had stepped in to give her father a new lease of life. (Image: Twitter/ @vijaykumar1305)

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, based in Singapore, had stepped in to give her father a new lease of life. (Image: Twitter/ @vijaykumar1305)

Just like any other medical treatment, post-operative care is of utmost importance when it comes to a kidney transplant as chances for the body to reject the new kidney exist

Lalu Prasad Yadav, president of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), underwent a successful kidney transplant procedure in Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital. His daughter, Rohini Acharya, stepped in to be her father’s kidney donor. As per updates from the family, the surgery was successful and Bihar deputy chief minister and son of Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav also posted a tweet expressing gratitude to Rohini Acharya. This incident has shed the spotlight on kidney donors’ and recipients’ well-being post-surgery.

Dr Salil Jain, Director and HOD, Nephrology & Renal Transplant of Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram told Hindustan Times, “Chronic kidney disease has become an epidemic and we are seeing a large number of patients requiring dialysis. The best treatment option for such patients is kidney transplantation.”

Patients (both donor and receiver) and family members must be careful and keep in mind the dos and don’ts that have to be followed post-transplant.

The kidney transplant receiver must take the prescribed medication precisely on time, and it should not be discontinued without the knowledge and advice of the doctors.

  • Following the transplant, patients should avoid taking antibiotics and painkillers, unless specifically instructed to do so by their doctors.
  • Regular hydration and blood pressure monitoring should be prioritised. If the patient develops a cold, fever, joint discomfort, rashes, or nausea, he/she must be taken to the hospital.
  • A kidney transplant patient must maintain a high level of personal hygiene, monitor their nutrition, and refrain from eating outside food.
  • Another crucial consideration is to avoid moving or lifting heavy objects for the first one to two months after surgery to avoid stressing the stitches.
  • On the other hand, the donors must get their blood pressure and urine creatinine level tested every six months post-surgery.

December 06, 2022
