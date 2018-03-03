Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Lancôme Tackles Female Illiteracy With The Help Of Hollywood Legends
Lancôme is fighting illiteracy among women with the launch of a star-studded campaign.
File photo
"Literacy is one of the most defining human skills," said Hollywood legend Roberts in a statement. "We read and write -- that's how we communicate, how we share, how we express our feelings, and how we learn to understand the world. To not have that accessible to everyone everywhere is really a crime."
Lancôme is pledging to donate €2 million to CARE over the next five years, funding a literacy program in Morocco, as well as two further planned programs in Guatemala and Thailand, in a move it estimates will directly benefit more than 8,000 women.
Lancôme is funding worldwide literacy programs to help young women living with illiteracy to turn their lives around. Show your support like Lisa Eldridge @lisaeldridgemakeup Write your name so she can write her future. Follow the link in bio. @careorg careorg #Lancome #DeclaringHappiness #WriteHerFuture #CommittedTogether #HappierTogether
Lancôme, in partnership with the NGO Care, is funding worldwide literacy programs to help young women living with illiteracy to turn their lives around. Show your support like Mert Alas, Marcus Piggot, Victor Demarchelier and Alexi Lubomirski @mertalas @macpiggott @victordemarchelier @alexilubomirski Write your name so she can write her future. Follow the link in bio. @careorg #Lancome #DeclaringHappiness #WriteHerFuture #CommittedTogether #HappierTogether
Lancôme, in partnership with the NGO CARE, is supporting worldwide literacy programs to help young women living with illiteracy to turn their lives around. Show your support like Kate Winslet. Write your name so she can write her future. Follow the link in bio. @careorg #Lancome #DeclaringHappiness #WriteHerFuture #CommittedTogether #HappierTogether
Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme International President, referred to the program as "a natural aﬃnity for Lancôme, whose mission, since the very beginning, has always been to help women in their quest for self-fulﬁllment and expression of what makes them unique."
Write Her Future is the latest of several female-focused social and philanthropic campaigns to be initiated by a major beauty brand. This January, Soap & Glory launched its "More Than Lips" campaign during the Women's March in Los Angeles, a social initiative promoting the stories of women and supporting the organization She Should Run, which aims to increase the number of women running for elected office to 250,000 by 2030. Similarly, Lush Cosmetics shone a spotlight on transgender rights this month with a 14-day campaign dubbed "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" that raised both awareness and funds for organizations supporting the trans community in North America.
| Edited by: shifa khan
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
